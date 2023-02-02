Bitkub Coin (KUB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.81 Million

Bitkub Coin (KUB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Bitkub Coin has a total market capitalization of $171.14 million and $1.81 million worth of Bitkub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitkub Coin has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Bitkub Coin token can currently be bought for $1.93 or 0.00008132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bitkub Coin

Bitkub Coin was first traded on April 27th, 2021. Bitkub Coin’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,750,000 tokens. Bitkub Coin’s official Twitter account is @bitkubofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitkub Coin’s official website is www.bitkubchain.com. The Reddit community for Bitkub Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitkubchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitkub Coin is medium.com/@bitkubchain.

Bitkub Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitkub Chain aims to lay the foundation of the local Blockchain ecosystem, allowing Decentralized Applications and their assets to function transparently with affordable transaction fees and high-speed confirmation times.KUB is a native and utility coin of the Bitkub Chain that is used to fuel, operate, and govern the Bitkub Chain ecosystem. KUB has multiple utilities such as paying transaction fees, redeeming trading fee credit on Bitkub Exchange, and also transferring KUB to one another.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitkub Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitkub Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitkub Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

