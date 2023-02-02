BITICA COIN Trading Down 11.2% This Week (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0864 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and $3,895.52 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.09009635 USD and is up 3.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $10,979.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

