BITICA COIN (BDCC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.62 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0901 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $10,981.10 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00010073 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00048099 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00029101 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000214 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00018845 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004201 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00218403 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002771 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.08672975 USD and is down -1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $4,376.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

