Bitcoin SV Tops 24 Hour Volume of $41.73 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for approximately $43.67 or 0.00183464 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $841.37 million and approximately $41.73 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,803.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.35 or 0.00585419 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00052277 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000709 BTC.
About Bitcoin SV
Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.