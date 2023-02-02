Bitcoin SV 24 Hour Volume Tops $41.29 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $838.41 million and approximately $41.29 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for about $43.52 or 0.00181991 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,911.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.69 or 0.00575838 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00052577 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000698 BTC.
Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
