Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $12.93 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00004498 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.23 or 0.00409551 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,754.72 or 0.28747462 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.11 or 0.00532457 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

BTCST is a token. It launched on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,402 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,401.69518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 1.02933438 USD and is up 3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $2,373,143.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

