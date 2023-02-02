Bitcoin Gold Trading Down 4.5% Over Last Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $297.63 million and approximately $11.52 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.99 or 0.00072012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00195437 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00044888 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002248 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

