Bitcoin Cash Price Reaches $141.13 on Exchanges (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $2.72 billion and $233.56 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $141.13 or 0.00590605 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,895.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00184564 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00051626 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000734 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,300,962 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short).Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

