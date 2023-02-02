BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Self Reported Market Cap Hits $161.50 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for approximately $23,901.80 or 1.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $161.50 million and $50.22 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00010109 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00048500 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00028868 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000210 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00019055 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004177 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00221433 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002755 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,209,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,757 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,209,220 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 23,768.02003185 USD and is up 2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $49,862,272.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.