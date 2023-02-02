BitCash (BITC) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

BitCash (BITC) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One BitCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCash has a market cap of $21,240.39 and $102.55 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitCash has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitCash Coin Profile

BitCash was first traded on August 28th, 2018. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. BitCash’s official website is www.choosebitcash.com. The Reddit community for BitCash is https://reddit.com/r/bitcashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitCash is medium.com/@bitcash. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @choosebitcash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitCash

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

