Birinyi Associates Inc. Reduces Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Birinyi Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Price Performance

TTD stock traded up $5.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.48. 2,063,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,821,224. The company has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,911.50, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.80. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $394.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.29 million. Trade Desk had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.94.

Trade Desk Profile

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.