Birinyi Associates Inc. Purchases 250 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,750 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.3% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 398.9% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after buying an additional 50,880 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 35.2% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.9% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,127,255. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $389.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.70 and its 200-day moving average is $138.84.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,854,767. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.91.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

