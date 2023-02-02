Birinyi Associates Inc. Has $887,000 Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Birinyi Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRMGet Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter worth $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Salesforce by 114.9% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $640,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,938 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 12.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,590,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,763 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 105.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.53. 2,111,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,678,145. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.53 billion, a PE ratio of 613.64, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $222.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.46.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRMGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,680 shares of company stock worth $23,265,353 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.03.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

