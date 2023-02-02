Birinyi Associates Inc. Has $887,000 Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Birinyi Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter worth $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Salesforce by 114.9% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $640,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,938 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 12.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,590,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,763 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 105.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.53. 2,111,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,678,145. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.53 billion, a PE ratio of 613.64, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $222.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.46.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,680 shares of company stock worth $23,265,353 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.03.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

