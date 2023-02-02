Birinyi Associates Inc. Has $297,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Birinyi Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.32. 715,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,078,101. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.38. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $122.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 375.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.