Birinyi Associates Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Birinyi Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 0.9% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after acquiring an additional 18,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $482.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $4.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $458.09. 307,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,877. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $498.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $473.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

