BinaryX Price Up 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, BinaryX has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. One BinaryX token can now be bought for approximately $92.72 or 0.00390032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a total market cap of $266.88 million and $18.95 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BinaryX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.37 or 0.00404525 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,830.67 or 0.28376840 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.58 or 0.00521700 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX was first traded on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,202,472 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,878,285 tokens. The official website for BinaryX is www.binaryx.pro?cmc. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BinaryX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber Dragon is an online game based on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Players can create characters, challenge copies, and loot rare items. The final challenge is to defeat the ultimate boss, the cyber dragon. The tokens paid by all players will become the assets of the cyber dragon's treasure house. Defeating the dragon will receive the dragon treasure house rewards. The Cyber Dragon will be reborn and become stronger, increase the wealth of the treasure house and wait for the players to challenge again.Cyber ​​Dragon's governance tokens, BNX token holders can participate in community governance and voting rights on major game decisions. At the same time, holding BNX tokens can also get regular airdrops of gold. Some key operations of the game require consuming BNX tokens, such as creating heroes, forging rare equipment, challenging the Cyber ​​Dragon dungeon and some top dungeons. Ways to get BNX tokens: buying from Dex such as Pancake, Babyswap, challenging specific dungeons in the game, and participating in other Defi products of BinaryX. Most of the BNX paid by users in the game will be used to set event rewards and returned to users.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.