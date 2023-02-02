Biconomy Price Hits $0.42 on Major Exchanges (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 1st. Biconomy has a market capitalization of $194.87 million and approximately $8.04 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Biconomy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001745 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Biconomy has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Biconomy alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 60.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.53 or 0.00402152 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,705.78 or 0.28228079 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.28 or 0.00569463 BTC.

Biconomy Profile

Biconomy’s genesis date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,144,489 tokens. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Biconomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to reduce the friction point when dealing with blockchain technology for its mass adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biconomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Biconomy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Biconomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Biconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Biconomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.