BetaPro Crude Oil Leveraged Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HOU) Stock Price Up 3.3%

BetaPro Crude Oil Leveraged Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HOU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.95 and last traded at C$14.90. 772,926 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 899,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.42.

BetaPro Crude Oil Leveraged Daily Bull ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.43.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BetaPro Crude Oil Leveraged Daily Bull ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetaPro Crude Oil Leveraged Daily Bull ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.