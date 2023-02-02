Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.
Berry Global Group has a dividend payout ratio of 12.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Berry Global Group to earn $8.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.2%.
Berry Global Group Stock Performance
Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $61.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.19. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $67.63.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.
