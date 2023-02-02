Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Berry Global Group has a dividend payout ratio of 12.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Berry Global Group to earn $8.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.2%.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $61.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.19. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $67.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 5.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Further Reading

