Berenberg Bank Reiterates €95.00 Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($103.26) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($103.26) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($97.83) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($125.00) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($104.35) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €85.00 ($92.39) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €95.27 ($103.55) on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €67.58 ($73.46) and a 52 week high of €100.42 ($109.15). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €86.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of €80.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63. The stock has a market cap of $57.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

