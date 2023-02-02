Berenberg Bank Lowers Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) to Hold

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BMWYY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($97.83) to €95.00 ($103.26) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($103.26) to €80.00 ($86.96) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.40.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMWYY opened at $35.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.49. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $22.27 and a one year high of $36.46.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.