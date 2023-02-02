Bend DAO (BEND) Price Up 15.4% Over Last 7 Days

Bend DAO (BEND) traded up 23.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Bend DAO token can now be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. Bend DAO has a market cap of $128.66 million and $806,262.29 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bend DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bend DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

