Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.39-$0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $640.00 million-$680.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $710.93 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BHE. StockNews.com started coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of BHE traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.66. 183,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,903. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Benchmark Electronics has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 70.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The firm provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

Featured Articles

