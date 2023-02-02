Belrium Price Reaches $3.66 (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Belrium token can currently be bought for $3.66 or 0.00015265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Belrium has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar. Belrium has a market cap of $6,892.19 billion and $81,990.23 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00008881 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005168 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000048 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belrium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belrium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

