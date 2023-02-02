Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.29

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.29 and last traded at $40.29, with a volume of 149280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BELFB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $490.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Transactions at Bel Fuse

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

In related news, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $353,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $353,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $108,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,075 shares in the company, valued at $616,919.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $496,270 over the last 90 days. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Bel Fuse during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Bel Fuse during the third quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 19.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 657,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse

(Get Rating)

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.