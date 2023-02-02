Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.07-$12.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.10 billion-$19.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.82 billion. Becton, Dickinson and also updated its FY23 guidance to $12.07 to $12.32 EPS.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $253.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.31. The company has a market cap of $72.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $273.82.

Institutional Trading of Becton, Dickinson and

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

