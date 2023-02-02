Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $8,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.82.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $255.54. 400,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

