Barclays Raises Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $87.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.78.

EMN stock opened at $89.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.54. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $124.85. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.16%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,411,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,781,000 after purchasing an additional 733,997 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,768,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 374.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,751,000 after purchasing an additional 330,402 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 207.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 359,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after purchasing an additional 242,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 224.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,456,000 after purchasing an additional 206,505 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

