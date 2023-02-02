Barclays Increases Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $260.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $165.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 69.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.79.

Shares of META opened at $153.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $406.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $328.00.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $48,358.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $162,548.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,089.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $48,358.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,322 shares of company stock valued at $4,513,315 in the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after acquiring an additional 128,126 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $708,348,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $495,869,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $401,963,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

