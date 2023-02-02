Barclays Cuts Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $79.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $87.00 to $79.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SCHW. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Charles Schwab from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Charles Schwab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.27.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.1 %

SCHW stock opened at $78.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.48. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $142.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 451,707 shares of company stock valued at $35,781,359. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,109,194,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803,282 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,355,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,952 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 27.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,875,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,763,000 after buying an additional 1,902,775 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.