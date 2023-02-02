Barclays Boosts Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target to $26.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) had its target price increased by Barclays from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fundamental Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.90 target price (down previously from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.49.

Shares of GOLD opened at $19.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.28.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 5.34%. Equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,961 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,883 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

