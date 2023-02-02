Bank of America Increases American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $205.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $172.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $177.00.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $173.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.00 and its 200-day moving average is $151.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $683,249,000 after purchasing an additional 115,738 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of American Express by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 44,222 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

