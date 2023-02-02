Banco Santander S.A. Sells 4,037 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $290,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,155,623.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.09.

NYSE WMB opened at $31.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.19. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.30 and a 52 week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.66%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

