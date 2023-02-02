Banco Santander S.A. Has $869,000 Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $89.55 on Thursday. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $119.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $110.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.47. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.17 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SONY shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

