Banco Santander S.A. Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,374 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 289,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 40,921 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 649,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 208,153 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 288,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average of $17.22. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $21.80.

UBS Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded UBS Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.59.

About UBS Group

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Further Reading

