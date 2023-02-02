Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 28.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 15.8% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 347.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 83,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after buying an additional 64,592 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $1,136,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,142.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $1,136,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,142.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 2,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $298,905.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,704.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,373 shares of company stock valued at $8,079,441 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Globe Life Trading Down 0.5 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $120.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.03. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.82. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.87 and a 52-week high of $123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.71%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

