Banco Santander S.A. Cuts Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 16,397 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

Shares of STX opened at $70.49 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $113.50. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.86 and a 200-day moving average of $61.39.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,031.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 99.64%.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

