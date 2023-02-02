Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 8,790 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,183 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 78,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.08.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $99.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.94. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $100.87. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.20%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,518 shares of company stock valued at $3,181,130. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

