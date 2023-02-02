Ballswap (BSP) Trading 167.5% Higher This Week

Ballswap (BSP) traded 38.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, Ballswap has traded up 167.5% against the US dollar. One Ballswap token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Ballswap has a market capitalization of $98.44 million and $5,425.09 worth of Ballswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.26 or 0.00412308 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000113 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,967.67 or 0.28941014 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.95 or 0.00552223 BTC.

Ballswap Token Profile

Ballswap’s launch date was February 17th, 2021. Ballswap’s total supply is 799,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 477,829,312,542 tokens. The Reddit community for Ballswap is https://reddit.com/r/bitballecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ballswap is www.bitball-btb.com. Ballswap’s official message board is bitballerc20.medium.com/ballswap-bsp-debut-listing-on-bitmart-shooting-star-24h-flash-sale-purchase-to-get-extra-5-7dc8575387d7. Ballswap’s official Twitter account is @bitballswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ballswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitball ecosystem aims to become a cryptocurrency that is accepted as a mode of payment in real-life scenarios. Bitball’s mission is to build an ecosystem to bridge the gap between digital currencies, exchanges, and customers. It seeks to facilitate cross-border transactions with a user-friendly interface.BALLSWAP is BitBall ecosystem’s new product, entering DeFi market with community rewards empowering a dex swapper with farming features planned for the future.”

