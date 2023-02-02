Ayanna Howard Sells 328 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ayanna Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Autodesk alerts:

On Wednesday, December 28th, Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of Autodesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of Autodesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $77,354.70.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $6.03 on Thursday, hitting $228.22. 1,822,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,159. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $251.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.84.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $242.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.