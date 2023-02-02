AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Shares Bought by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,508 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC owned 0.56% of AXT worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXTI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter valued at $663,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 227,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 107,340 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter worth $565,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 96,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 54,047 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on AXT to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut AXT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. B. Riley decreased their target price on AXT from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BWS Financial decreased their target price on AXT from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.92.

AXTI traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.34. 9,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,059. The stock has a market cap of $276.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 2.06. AXT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.22.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

