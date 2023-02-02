AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) versus Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) Financial Review

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) and Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.2% of AxoGen shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of AxoGen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Positron shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AxoGen and Positron, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AxoGen 0 0 3 0 3.00 Positron 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

AxoGen currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.23%. Given AxoGen’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AxoGen is more favorable than Positron.

This table compares AxoGen and Positron’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AxoGen $127.36 million 3.08 -$26.99 million ($0.68) -13.66 Positron N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Positron has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AxoGen.

Profitability

This table compares AxoGen and Positron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AxoGen -21.51% -18.09% -9.51% Positron N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

AxoGen has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Positron has a beta of -0.81, indicating that its stock price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AxoGen beats Positron on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AxoGen

Axogen, Inc. engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Alachua, FL.

About Positron

Positron Corp. operates as a nuclear medicine healthcare company, which engages in the provision of cardiac positron emission tomography imaging. It operates through the Medical Equipment and Radiopharmaceuticals segments. It offers economical, end-to-end solutions for Positron Emission Tomography (PET) myocardial perfusion imaging through complementary product integration of PET imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and radioisotopes. The company was founded by Roman Oliynyk on December 20, 1983 and is headquartered in Niagara Falls, NY.

