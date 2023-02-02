Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Down 3.9% This Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $11.48 or 0.00048086 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.15 billion and $155.73 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010293 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00029012 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000213 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00018959 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00220385 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002770 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,867.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,469,735 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,519,950.772074 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 10.85351158 USD and is up 3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 288 active market(s) with $127,221,859.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.