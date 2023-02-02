Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $40.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $25.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AXTA. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.29 to $35.19 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.73.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $30.35 on Monday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

