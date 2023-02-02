Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Avnet updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.75-$1.85 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.75-1.85 EPS.

Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of AVT stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.91. The stock had a trading volume of 743,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,928. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day moving average is $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.34. Avnet has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $50.19.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVT. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the first quarter valued at about $448,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the first quarter worth about $1,019,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 33.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 15,921 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 9.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

