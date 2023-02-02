Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 3.1% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.
Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance
ADP traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $227.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,064. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The firm has a market cap of $94.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.88.
Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.40%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have issued reports on ADP. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.50.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Automatic Data Processing Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.
