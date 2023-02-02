AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ATOGF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AUTO1 Group from €30.00 ($32.61) to €25.00 ($27.17) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on AUTO1 Group from €23.80 ($25.87) to €22.70 ($24.67) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AUTO1 Group from €8.20 ($8.91) to €11.70 ($12.72) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AUTO1 Group from €23.00 ($25.00) to €14.00 ($15.22) in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

AUTO1 Group Stock Performance

Shares of AUTO1 Group stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average of $11.68. AUTO1 Group has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $11.92.

About AUTO1 Group

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to the company.

