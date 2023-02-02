AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Lifted by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1,587.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Down 0.2 %

T stock opened at $20.14 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $143.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

