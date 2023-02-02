Atom Investors LP Takes $119,000 Position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 23.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RADI shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of RADI stock opened at $13.74 on Thursday. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.28. Radius Global Infrastructure had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $35.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 million. On average, analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

