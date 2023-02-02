Atom Investors LP Invests $102,000 in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 39,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Desktop Metal by 2,805.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 10,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 42.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Desktop Metal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DM opened at $1.86 on Thursday. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Desktop Metal ( NYSE:DM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 18.73% and a negative net margin of 243.32%. The business had revenue of $47.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Desktop Metal from $2.70 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Desktop Metal to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1.75 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Desktop Metal Profile

(Get Rating)

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.